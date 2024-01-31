Southern California Celebrates Local Flora with Native Plants Tour

In a vibrant celebration of local flora, Southern California gears up for the Native Plants Tour, a signature event hosted by the Theodore Payne Foundation. Scheduled for April 13 and 14, the tour is set to showcase over 40 native plant gardens scattered across Southern California. The focus, however, doesn't just lie on aesthetic appeal, but on supporting urban habitats and biodiversity.

Immersive Two-Day Tour

The Native Plant Tour is cleverly divided over two days, each day featuring a unique aspect of the region's gardens. On April 13, the tour will spotlight private gardens on the westside, while the following day will highlight gardens on the eastside. Each garden on the itinerary consists of at least 50 percent native plants, promising a rich display of the region's natural beauty.

Creating Biodiversity Islands

More than just a tour, the event serves as an educational opportunity. Participants will learn how to create their own 'biodiversity islands' using native plants, aligning with the event's broader aim to strengthen ecological roots. The challenge of visiting all the gardens is acknowledged, but attendees are encouraged to explore as many as they can, soaking in the knowledge and inspiration available.

Theodore Payne Foundation's Ecological Mission

At the heart of this event is the Theodore Payne Foundation. Based in Sun Valley, the foundation is committed to promoting and preserving native flora. The foundation is going beyond the tour, offering a three-session course for home gardeners. Taught by award-winning landscape designer Carol Armour Aronson, the course will delve into design styles, sustainability, hardscape materials, irrigation, and more. The foundation's COVID policy for indoor classes is also meticulously detailed, ensuring participant safety.

Information about the gardens, the home gardener course, and ticket links are available on the event's webpage, ensuring easy access for all interested participants.