South Shore Snowbelt of Northwestern Wisconsin Braces for Varying Weather Conditions

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:47 pm EST
The South Shore Snowbelt of Northwestern Wisconsin is bracing for light snow and patchy freezing drizzle that are expected to continue throughout the night and persist into Sunday. According to weather forecasts, the area will get a brief respite from the wintry conditions with some sunshine on New Year’s Day. However, the weather is set to shift again as clouds are predicted to return by Tuesday, bringing with them the possibility of snowfall on Tuesday night.

Weather Impacts on Roads and Visibility

Residents and travelers in the affected regions should prepare for the varying weather conditions and potential impacts on roads and visibility. The National Weather Service (NWS) has cautioned about slippery stretches on roads due to the expected snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches in the Milwaukee area on Saturday night. A ‘clipper system’ is forecasted to bring wintry weather to the Northwestern Wisconsin area tonight and Sunday. This system might turn drizzle/freezing drizzle on Saturday evening into snow overnight, with a coating to an inch or two of snow expected. Areas near lakeshores and the southern part of the Bay of Green Bay could see locally higher totals near 3 inches due to lake enhanced snow.

South Shore Snowbelt Forecast

The forecast for Northwestern Wisconsin includes flurries this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, with more snow expected overnight. Freezing fog may create slick travel conditions in the morning. Light snow is expected to start quickly after midnight, with higher snow totals in the northern areas. Sunday could bring some flurries and lingering cloud cover, with temperatures around the freezing mark.

Weather Conditions for the First Week of 2024

The rest of the first week of 2024 is expected to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the low-30s for highs. Northwestern Wisconsin will experience clear skies with patchy fog, followed by increasing clouds and snow showers on Saturday night with a possibility of 1-2 inches of snowfall. Lingering snow showers are expected on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s. New Year’s Day will be sunny with highs in the low 30s, followed by more chances of snow showers on Wednesday with highs near 30°. Colder temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 20s.

United States Weather Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

