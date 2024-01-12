en English
South Salt Lake Police Search for Missing Teen Ramadan Musse

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
South Salt Lake Police Search for Missing Teen Ramadan Musse

The South Salt Lake police department is currently engaged in an urgent search for a missing teenage boy, Ramadan Musse, also known by the moniker Ramadan Moussa. His exact age remains undisclosed but his last known attire has been shared by the authorities in a bid to facilitate his swift and safe return.

The Disappearance

Ramadan Musse was reported missing on Thursday morning. His last known outfit consisted of a red hooded jacket, a black and red Polo shirt, and jeans. This information has been pivotal in the ongoing investigation and has been widely circulated to aid in his identification.

Public Appeal

In a move to broaden the search parameters, the South Salt Lake police have taken to social media, urging the public to assist in locating the missing teen. They have implored anyone who might have seen Musse or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts to step forward.

Contact Information

The authorities have provided a specific phone number, 801-412-3600, for the public to contact them regarding any potential leads. In addition, they have mentioned a reference case number, LK2024-1093, which should be quoted when providing any information relating to the missing teenager. The amalgamation of these efforts by the police and the public could prove crucial in ensuring Ramadan Musse’s safe return.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

