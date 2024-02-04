South Milwaukee Officer Reunites with Rescued Alligator at Pet Expo

In a touching reunion, South Milwaukee police officer Tim Lewison, also known as 'Sweet Stache,' met 'Lil Crusher,' an alligator he had rescued from a Lake Michigan beach, at the Pet Expo MKE. Held at the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park on Saturday, the event offered an opportunity for the officer and the alligator to cross paths again.

'Lil Crusher' Thriving in New Environment

The rescued alligator, affectionately named 'Lil Crusher,' seems to be flourishing in its new home. Lewison discovered the reptile in November at Grant Park, nestled between the yacht club and the main beach. The alligator was then transported to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), where it underwent a five-day legal stray hold and received necessary veterinary care.

Post its stint at MADACC, 'Lil Crusher' was moved to an exotic animal rehabilitation facility. Its recent appearance at Pet Expo MKE confirmed that the alligator's health and wellbeing have improved significantly since its rescue.

South Milwaukee Police Encourage Responsible Exotic Pet Ownership

During this occasion, South Milwaukee Police Department underlined the importance of responsible exotic pet ownership. Lieutenant Todd Vinoradsky of South Milwaukee police stressed that individuals who found themselves unable to care for their exotic animals should seek help from organizations like MADACC, pet stores, or rescue centers.

Abandoning animals, particularly exotic ones, could result in charges, especially if the animal or others are harmed as a consequence. Lt. Vinoradsky implored citizens to utilize available services if they find themselves unable to afford or manage the care of an animal.