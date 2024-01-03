South Los Angeles Community Transforms Former Drill Site into Community Space

It is the story of unwavering resilience and community transformation. Richard Parks and his South Los Angeles community have been working for over three decades to bring about positive change in their community. Their efforts have ranged from the implementation of tutoring programs for children to the closure of a problematic liquor store and the replacement of it with a community-focused market. The culmination of their efforts was the closure of a long-standing oil drill site, which was accomplished after years of sustained community pressure.

A Vision for Community Development

In 2018, the community triumphed in their mission to close the nearly 60-year-old drill site. With the site now vacant, Richard Parks and his community envisage an inclusive space that serves the neighborhood’s needs. With support from the state of California and community partners, they aim to transform the 1.86-acre property into a community park and develop affordable housing.

Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust Steps In

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, recognizing the community’s vision, recently finalized the purchase of the site for $10 million. This move effectively prevents the property from falling into the hands of for-profit developers. The vision for this transformation was not a top-down decision; instead, it was shaped through meeting where residents voiced their desires for the future of the site.

A Unique Opportunity

Executive Director of the Land Trust, Tori Kjer, views the former drill site as an unprecedented opportunity for development in a city where undeveloped properties are scarce. This project marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of community-led transformation, setting a precedent for similar initiatives in the future. As Richard Parks and his South Los Angeles community continue their work, their story stands testament to the power of persistence and community action.

