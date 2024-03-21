South Korean Poet Kim Hye-soon Clinches National Book Critics Circle Award with 'Phantom Pain Wings'

South Korean poet Kim Hye-soon has been awarded the prestigious National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Award for her poetry collection "Phantom Pain Wings," marking a significant achievement not only for her but also for Asian literature. The announcement came during a ceremony in New York City on Thursday (U.S. time), where Kim became the first Korean to win in the poetry category of these annual awards. Celebrated for its exploration of patriarchy and war trauma, "Phantom Pain Wings" stands out as a poignant reflection of collective grief through Kim's innovative lyrical expressions.

Breaking Barriers in Poetry

Originally published in Korean in 2019 and later translated into English by Choi Don-mee, "Phantom Pain Wings" has been lauded for pushing the boundaries of poetic form. New Directions Publishing, which released the English version last year, praised Kim for extending the poetic envelope into the farthest reaches of the lyric universe. The collection, depicting the memory of war trauma and the collective grief of parting, was also listed among the best poetry books of 2023 by The New York Times. Kim's achievement is particularly noteworthy as her book was the only translated work among the five finalists in the award's poetry category, marking a historic first for a translated poetry collection to win the award.

A Testament to Translation Excellence

Kim Hye-soon's success at the NBCC Awards highlights not only her mastery of poetry but also the importance of translation in bringing diverse voices to the global stage. Choi Don-mee's translation has been instrumental in introducing Kim's complex and evocative poetry to English-speaking audiences, underscoring the collaborative effort behind this international recognition. Kim expressed her gratitude towards Choi for her long-standing partnership and excellent translations, which played a crucial role in winning this prestigious award.

Implications for Global Literature

The recognition of "Phantom Pain Wings" by the National Book Critics Circle is a significant milestone for Asian literature, particularly for works translated into English. It opens up conversations about the inclusivity of literary awards and the recognition of diverse narratives that explore universal themes of grief, trauma, and resilience. Kim Hye-soon's win serves as an inspiration for poets and writers worldwide, demonstrating that profound and transformative literature transcends linguistic and cultural barriers. As the literary world continues to evolve, achievements like this underscore the growing appreciation for the rich tapestry of global voices contributing to the collective human experience.