Business

South Korean Financial Giants Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
In a bid to keep pace with the rapidly advancing digital landscape, key players from South Korea’s financial sector are making their presence felt at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. Among the attendees are Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and Shinhan Financial Group CEO Jung Sang-hyuk, both of whom aim to showcase their respective institutions’ strides in AI and digital innovation.

Embracing AI at Hana Financial Group

This marks the second consecutive year for Chairman Ham at CES, signaling the importance the group places on staying in sync with global digital trends. He will be accompanied by a team from Hana Financial Group’s artificial intelligence sector as the event this year focuses on AI technology. The aim is clear: to gain insights that will help them adapt to the ‘big blur’ era where conventional industry boundaries are increasingly irrelevant.

In a move that reflects Hana Financial Group’s commitment to enhancing its digital capabilities, the data department has been reorganized into an “AI data department”. This is in addition to the establishment of an AI finance team at its subsidiary, Hana Bank. Chairman Ham’s agenda also includes a visit to Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, further underlining the group’s digital ambitions.

(Read Also: Jeju Air’s Direct Flight Service to Boost Puerto Princesa Tourism)

Shinhan Financial Group’s Digital Showcase

Not to be left behind, Shinhan Financial Group will be using the CES platform to showcase its ‘Home Bank’ service along with other financial services and products. These include an AI-powered bank clerk, digital desks, and smart kiosks. Interestingly, Shinhan Bank has recently launched an AI research center, signifying its commitment to harnessing the power of AI in banking.

(Read Also: North Korean Weapons in Hamas-Israel Conflict: South Korea’s NIS Confirms)

KB Financial Group Joins the AI Bandwagon

KB Financial Group is also sending a delegation of digital and AI experts to CES 2024. This underscores the importance that even more traditional financial institutions are attaching to digital and AI technologies in their quest to remain competitive.

CES 2024, with its focus on AI, will run for five days at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other venues across the city. The presence of top financial leaders from South Korea at the event underscores the growing intertwining of finance and technology, and the need for businesses to stay ahead of the curve in this era of rapid digital transformation.

Business
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

