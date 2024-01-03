en English
Business

South Florida’s Commercial Real Estate Market Welcomes Puttery, Giorgina, and Dollar Tree

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
South Florida’s Commercial Real Estate Market Welcomes Puttery, Giorgina, and Dollar Tree

South Florida’s commercial real estate landscape is undergoing several key transformations. The region is set to welcome a unique blend of sports, dining, and retail experiences, courtesy of Puttery, Grupo Mandolina, and Dollar Tree respectively.

Puttery Swings Into Wynwood

Puttery, a mini-golf entertainment company backed by professional golfer Rory McIlroy, is all set to open a new location in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The upcoming facility, spanning 17,800 square feet, will house three nine-hole courses, two bars, and versatile dining options. It will be situated at 239 Northwest 28th Street, a property owned by New York-based Thor Equities, under the leadership of Joseph Sitt. The much-anticipated entertainment hub is expected to open its doors to the public this month.

Giorgina: A Taste of Italy in Wynwood

In another significant addition to Wynwood’s vibrant hospitality scene, Grupo Mandolina, a hospitality group from Mexico City, has launched Giorgina, an Italian restaurant. The eatery is designed by BEA Interiors Design and features a Mediterranean ambiance, complete with a unique ceiling adorned with 5,000 lemons on vines. The new culinary destination is housed in the Cynergi condo building at 2700 North Miami Avenue. The kitchen at Giorgina is helmed by Executive chef Hector Caspio and chef consultant Federico Tischler.

Dollar Tree Expands Footprint

Adding to the retail developments, discount chain Dollar Tree has announced the opening of three new stores in South Florida. The new outlets are located in Fontainebleau, Hialeah, and near West Palm Beach, occupying various square footage. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, the company has also revealed plans to expand further with additional stores in Sunny Isles Beach and Lauderhill. These new outlets are part of Dollar Tree’s aggressive growth strategy for the region.

The flurry of activities in South Florida’s commercial real estate market signifies an optimistic outlook for the region, underlining its appeal for businesses across different sectors. It remains a key destination for companies looking for strategic expansions and opportunities to deliver unique experiences to discerning customers.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

