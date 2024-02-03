South Florida Real Estate: Developers Eye Church-Owned Lands

In South Florida, a unique trend has emerged in the booming real estate market. Developers are capitalizing on the potential of church-owned lands to build residential and commercial projects. This movement has seen a significant surge since 2020, with 12 such projects either proposed or initiated. The result could be a staggering addition of over 2,021 residential units and 338,300 square feet of commercial space to the region's vibrant real estate landscape.

Blending History with Modernity

One of the key projects in this trend is Key International's plan to erect a 42-story residential tower adjacent to the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Miami. The project's design will incorporate the historic church building, serving as a testament to the blend of history and modernity. Similarly, a partnership between Key International and 13th Floor Investments is set to construct a condo tower on the lot of First Miami Presbyterian Church in Brickell, while preserving the church's historic sanctuary.

Repurposing Church Properties

Other projects are following suit, leveraging church properties to create unique, mixed-use developments. Cavache Properties plans to construct Old Town Square II in Pompano Beach on a site where a Methodist church once stood. Similarly, the Arden Group is redeveloping a parcel owned by the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Miami, with plans to preserve the historic church building for commercial use.

Preservation and Demolition

These developments follow different approaches. Some projects involve demolishing non-historic church buildings, making way for new constructions. Other projects aim to preserve and repurpose historic sanctuaries or integrate them into new designs, like the Related Companies project One Flagler, which is being constructed adjacent to the First Church of Christ, Scientist in West Palm Beach.

This trend of developers making use of church-owned lands not only opens new avenues for real estate growth but also reflects an innovative approach to preserving historical structures while meeting the demands of a burgeoning market.