South Florida Fair Plunges into Sea-Themed Fun

The South Florida Fair, now in its 112th edition, prepares to submerge its guests into a sea of fun, from January 12 to 28, at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Themed, 'Dive Into The Fun', this year's fair promises a wave of sea-themed attractions, alongside a host of traditional fair favorites.

Immersive Sea-Themed Attractions

Among the highlights of this year's fair is an underwater 3D projection experience, a unique spectacle contributed by The Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission and The Palm Beaches TV. Visitors will also be thrilled by a live sea lion show, shark and stingray encounters, and a high-dive performance laced with comedy by pirates.

Complementing the sea-themed attractions, the fair will also see a return of beloved activities such as a midway with rides and games, an ice-skating show, music stages, and the historical Yesteryear Village buildings. New rides like the Venetian Carousel and the Drag Strip Mega Slide, as well as updated favorites like the Tesla and the Cyclops, will ensure thrill-seekers have plenty to look forward to.

Entertainment, Shopping, and Education

Guests can enjoy parades, hypnotist shows, pig races, and a small animal exhibit. The fair also provides an opportunity for public education with live farm animal displays. Tribute bands and local musical acts will keep visitors entertained, while shopping opportunities abound. Unique fair foods will be served, including the Honey Bunny Curd Burger and the Pop Rocks Pickle, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Notably, Temple Grandin, a renowned professor and autism advocate, will present on January 24. A new bag policy requires clear bags or small clutches, and on Fridays and Saturdays after 7 p.m., minors must be accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets are available online at discounted prices. General admission is $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends, with additional costs for ride wristbands and premium parking.