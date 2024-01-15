South Florida Advocate Launches Mass Shooting Prevention Hotline

South Florida’s familiar homeless advocate, Sean Cononie, is steering his humanitarian spirit in a new direction: a mass shooting prevention hotline, an initiative fueled by the devastation he felt following the 2018 Parkland school shooting. This hotline, operating under his nonprofit, the Coalition of Service and Charity Foundation, is a beacon of hope, aiming to avert the mental health crises that could culminate in mass shootings.

A Lifeline in the Making

Resembling the structure of suicide prevention hotlines, this project will initially be funded by Cononie himself. However, he is actively exploring avenues for additional funding. The hotline, reachable at 605-667-4668 or 605-NO-SHOOT, will feature operators equipped to provide resources to those teetering on the edge of crisis. The dispensation of such help comes with a pledge of anonymity, only breached if a caller identifies a specific target.

A Spectrum of Reactions

The announcement of this endeavor has been met with a mix of skepticism and appreciation. Some, like the bereaved families of Parkland victims and a Broward School Board member, are heartened by this out-of-the-box approach to tackling mass shootings. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, on the other hand, expressed doubts about the potential value of the hotline, though he conceded that it was unlikely to cause harm.

Past Ventures and Future Aspirations

Cononie’s past philanthropic endeavors have not been without controversy. His attempts at opening homeless shelters in Broward and Polk counties have resulted in legal issues and a notable agreement with the city of Hollywood. After receiving a hefty $4.8 million payment for his property, Cononie agreed to vacate the region for 30 years. Despite these hurdles, Cononie’s commitment to societal wellbeing remains unfaltering, with this hotline standing as his latest contribution.

With plans to promote the initiative via social media, ads, and public service announcements, Cononie’s hotline aims to provide a lifeline to those in crisis, with the ultimate goal of preventing further mass shootings.