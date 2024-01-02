NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Increase in South Dakota Talks

In a move likely to impact the wallets of approximately 64,680 electric customers in South Dakota, NorthWestern Energy is poised to increase its electricity rates. The proposal, which initially sought to secure a revenue hike of $30.9 million, translating to a 16% increase for customers, has been pared down following negotiations with state regulators. The revised proposal now seeks an increased revenue of $21.5 million, which constitutes an 11.4% increase above current rates.

Regulatory Decision Pending

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is set to review and decide on this settlement in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 9. The outcome of this decision carries significant implications for NorthWestern Energy’s customers. If the settlement gets the green light, the new rates would come into effect from January 10, 2024. Notably, these rates are poised to remain fixed until at least January 1, 2027, with no further general increases allowed until that date.

Implications for Consumers

For the average residential customer, using 750 kilowatt-hours per month, this rate adjustment implies a monthly bill increase of $13.67. This figure represents a significant reduction from the original proposed increase of $19.14. As such, while the rate hike is less severe than initially projected, it still represents a noticeable uptick in monthly energy costs.

Context and Precedents

This rate adjustment comes after NorthWestern Energy’s last approved rate increase in 2015. This proposal, if approved, would mark a significant shift in the energy cost landscape for the company’s South Dakota customers. As the decision-making process unfolds, consumers will be watching closely to see how these changes could affect their household budgets in 2024 and beyond.