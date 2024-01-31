South Dakota's Airports to Receive $90M Boost: Senate Bill 144

In a significant move that could reshape South Dakota's aviation landscape, Senate Bill 144 has been proposed to allocate $90 million over five years for infrastructure improvements at the state's 70 airports. The bill, which has received substantial support, is now being considered by the Joint Committee on Appropriations, marking a pivotal moment for the state's airport development.

Bill 144: A Financial Lifeline for South Dakota Airports

The proposed legislation aims to dispense $18 million annually until 2029, creating a much-needed financial reservoir for the state to bolster its airport infrastructure. This bill is of vital importance considering the traditional federal funding has not kept pace with inflation and the soaring construction costs. The proponents of the bill argue that a robust air infrastructure is not just crucial for the state's economy, but it also ensures access to specialized services.

Sioux Falls and Rapid City Airports: At the Forefront of Change

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport, which accommodated 1.3 million passengers in 2023, is among the airports that stand to benefit most from this bill. The airport, in particular, needs additional aircraft gates to handle the increasing passenger influx. The Rapid City Regional Airport, which is already undergoing terminal expansion, would also see a significant boost from the bill's passage.

Challenges and Prospects

While the bill has been met with optimism, it's not without its challenges. Funding for airport improvements hasn't seen a significant increase in the past two decades, making this bill a critical step towards future development. Despite some concerns about the shift in the state's funding approach for airports, local officials are hopeful that this investment will draw federal funds to match the state's contribution, thus providing a substantial push for South Dakota's expanding airport infrastructure.