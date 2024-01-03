en English
South Dakota’s Affordable Housing Crisis: A Battle Against Poverty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
South Dakota’s Affordable Housing Crisis: A Battle Against Poverty

In the heart of the American Midwest, South Dakota is grappling with a burgeoning affordable housing crisis that has come under the spotlight during National Poverty in America Awareness Month. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the state’s poverty rate has hit a staggering 12.5%, underscoring the urgency of this issue.

A Dire Need for Affordable Housing

Shawn Burke, the executive director of Western South Dakota Community Action in Rapid City, has stepped forward to shed light on this predicament. Burke accentuated the severe shortage of affordable housing units, which is pushing low-income families to the brink. As the costs of homeownership continue to soar, more individuals are left with no choice but to rent. This surge in demand is subsequently driving rental prices sky-high, pushing people towards substandard housing options or, in the worst cases, onto the streets.

Moreover, the use of Section 8 housing vouchers, designed to assist those most in need, is becoming increasingly challenging. As the housing market tightens, landlords are becoming more selective, making it harder for voucher holders to secure safe and affordable housing.

Impact of Ellsworth Air Force Base Expansion

The expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base, while bringing new housing developments, has also exacerbated the housing crisis. It has led to the displacement of some mobile-home residents, further straining the already limited housing resources.

However, Burke sees a glimmer of hope amidst the crisis. He suggests that these vacated mobile homes could be repurposed to provide shelter for those in desperate need.

Tackling Poverty Beyond Housing

During Poverty Awareness Month, Burke underscored the monumental challenge of focusing on employment when securing a safe place to sleep remains an ongoing struggle. His agency, serving 14 counties, extends assistance beyond direct housing aid. It helps families afford their homes through initiatives like weatherization programs, which help reduce energy costs.

Meanwhile, in Eagle River, the Economic Vitality Committee is taking a multipronged approach to addressing the labor shortage. They have formed an Affordable Housing Task Force, a Labor Subcommittee, and a Child Care Subcommittee. The task force has identified high building material costs, rising interest rates, and a booming vacation home market as obstacles to affordable workforce housing. It is exploring various state and federal housing grant and loan programs, identifying potential sites for housing development, and considering commercial-to-residential property conversions.

The Child Care Subcommittee is also in action to address the shortage of child care slots, a critical element in supporting working families. They are seeking guidance from experts who have secured significant grants for child care services in the past.

