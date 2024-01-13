South Dakota Street Minister Revives Old Bicycles, Fuels Hope Among Homeless

In the heart of Rapid City, South Dakota, Roberta Harmon, a street minister known for her iconic white heart-shaped glasses and vibrant red hair, has been sparking a significant change in her community. Her mission? To breathe new life into old bicycles and gift them to individuals who are unhoused or lack the means for transport to their jobs.

The Wheel of Change

One of the beneficiaries of Harmon’s efforts is Jose Hernandez, a 45-year-old cook at Burger King. Earning approximately $15 an hour on a shift that often stretches from 5 p.m. to midnight, Hernandez makes his home at a local homeless shelter. With no car to his name, the bicycle provided by Harmon becomes his lifeline, transforming a five-minute drive from the shelter into a manageable, if critical, journey by bike.

Beyond Pedals and Gears

Hernandez’s story is far from isolated. It is a testament to how Harmon’s initiative has touched many lives, enabling individuals in need to maintain their employment and foster a degree of independence. To date, her ministry has successfully rebuilt and distributed 1,000 bicycles, carving out a significant contribution to the local community.

A Ride Towards Hope

By addressing the pressing need for reliable transportation among the homeless and less fortunate, Harmon’s bicycle initiative has emerged as more than a solution—it is a beacon of hope. It signals the possibility of a better tomorrow for individuals like Hernandez, fueling their journey towards stability and self-sufficiency. As Harmon’s ministry continues to turn gears and change lives, it underscores the power of simple acts of kindness in creating ripples of positive change.