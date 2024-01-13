en English
Social Issues

South Dakota Street Minister Revives Old Bicycles, Fuels Hope Among Homeless

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
In the heart of Rapid City, South Dakota, Roberta Harmon, a street minister known for her iconic white heart-shaped glasses and vibrant red hair, has been sparking a significant change in her community. Her mission? To breathe new life into old bicycles and gift them to individuals who are unhoused or lack the means for transport to their jobs.

The Wheel of Change

One of the beneficiaries of Harmon’s efforts is Jose Hernandez, a 45-year-old cook at Burger King. Earning approximately $15 an hour on a shift that often stretches from 5 p.m. to midnight, Hernandez makes his home at a local homeless shelter. With no car to his name, the bicycle provided by Harmon becomes his lifeline, transforming a five-minute drive from the shelter into a manageable, if critical, journey by bike.

Beyond Pedals and Gears

Hernandez’s story is far from isolated. It is a testament to how Harmon’s initiative has touched many lives, enabling individuals in need to maintain their employment and foster a degree of independence. To date, her ministry has successfully rebuilt and distributed 1,000 bicycles, carving out a significant contribution to the local community.

A Ride Towards Hope

By addressing the pressing need for reliable transportation among the homeless and less fortunate, Harmon’s bicycle initiative has emerged as more than a solution—it is a beacon of hope. It signals the possibility of a better tomorrow for individuals like Hernandez, fueling their journey towards stability and self-sufficiency. As Harmon’s ministry continues to turn gears and change lives, it underscores the power of simple acts of kindness in creating ripples of positive change.

Social Issues Transportation United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

