South Dakota Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with Transgender Advocacy Group

South Dakota has acknowledged and rectified its abrupt cancellation of a Department of Health contract with The Transformation Project, a transgender advocacy group, through a settlement. This resolution involves a public apology and a substantial payment of $300,000. The contract, which was terminated on December 16, 2022, was intended to fund community health worker services for the LGBTQ+ community. The contract, valued at $136,000 and funded through federal means, was discontinued following queries from a conservative news outlet to Governor Kristi Noem, questioning the logic behind the state's agreement with the advocacy group.

Details of the Settlement

The resolution of the discrimination lawsuit filed by The Transformation Project saw the state of South Dakota issuing a letter of apology and agreeing to a $300,000 payment. The lawsuit, which cited discriminatory actions by Governor Kristi Noem and her administration, was instigated following the sudden cancellation of a Department of Health contract in 2022. This contract was meant to finance community health worker services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Implications of the Settlement

The settlement arrived at is viewed as a significant victory for non-discrimination and civil rights advocacy. The Transformative Project considers this outcome a clear message that discrimination against transgender people will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Additionally, the state has committed not to discriminate against The Transformation Project, ensuring that the group's community health worker remains on staff.

Future Endeavours

Despite this victory, The Transformation Project continues its battle for transgender rights. With the settlement allowing the group to retain a community health worker and compete for future contracts with the state, this marks a crucial milestone in their ongoing efforts. While the state of South Dakota has taken a step in rectifying its actions, the fight against discrimination continues, resonating deeply within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.