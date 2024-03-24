South Dakota Man Receives Maximum 10-Year Sentence for 2013 Girlfriend Manslaughter

Richard Schmitz, 55, has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for the manslaughter of his girlfriend, Meshell Will, in a case that has taken nearly 11 years to resolve. Schmitz's sentencing on March 22, 2024, followed his January plea deal, avoiding trial by acknowledging the state's substantial evidence against him without admitting guilt directly. The judge's decision was influenced by Schmitz's history of violence against women and the circumstantial evidence linking him to Will's death.

Advertisment

Long Road to Justice

Meshell Will's decomposed body was discovered along a road in the Black Hills, marking a tragic end to her life. Despite the initial autopsy's inconclusive cause of death, a 2021 pathology report suggested homicide, propelling the case forward. Schmitz and Will's relationship, characterized by stays in motels and Schmitz's subsequent lies to investigators, painted a grim picture of the events leading to Will's death. The plea deal came just one day before Schmitz was set to stand trial, bringing some closure to a case that lingered in uncertainty for years.

Evidence and Plea Deal

Advertisment

The prosecution's reliance on circumstantial evidence was enough to press Schmitz into an Alford plea for second-degree manslaughter. This legal maneuver allowed Schmitz to recognize the evidence against him while maintaining a plea of innocence, a common yet complex aspect of criminal law. The defense acknowledged Schmitz's dishonesty, particularly towards law enforcement, as a significant factor in the proceedings. Despite the defense's argument for time served, Judge Craig Pfeifle opted for the maximum sentence, underscoring the severity of Schmitz's actions and his history.

Implications and Reflections

The sentencing of Richard Schmitz closes a chapter on a case that has haunted the community and the victim's family for over a decade. It raises questions about the challenges in prosecuting cases with primarily circumstantial evidence and the role of plea deals in the justice system. As the judge remarked on Schmitz's difficulty with romantic relationships and his continued danger to society, it's a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding domestic violence cases and the long-term impacts on everyone involved. This case, while resolved, leaves a lasting impression on the need for vigilance, support, and justice for victims of domestic violence.