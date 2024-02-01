South Dakota Governor Boosts Support for Texas Border Security Amid 'Invasion' Claims

In an assertive move echoing the sentiments of states along the U.S.-Mexico border, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced her intention to bolster support for Texas' border security initiatives. The strategy, which may include the provision of supplies such as razor wire and security personnel, is aimed at curbing immigration, a situation Noem characterizes as an 'invasion.'

The Catalyst: Mexican Drug Cartels

Noem attributes the perceived threat not just to immigration, but to Mexican drug cartels, which she believes are responsible for a range of violent crimes across the United States, including in her home state of South Dakota. She has been vocal about the need for action at the border, citing the influx of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, and the subsequent violent crime affecting communities and tribal reservations.

Prior Initiatives and Opposition

This is not Noem's first foray into border security issues. She has previously deployed South Dakota National Guard troops to the border and even accepted a $1 million donation for border deployment in 2021. Despite her steadfastness, her initiatives have not been without opposition. Democratic state Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, for instance, has argued that Noem's focus should be on South Dakota.

Future Plans and Legislative Support

Looking ahead, Noem is exploring legal avenues to support Texas in a more robust manner and to encourage the federal government to take action. One example is her plan to assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe with their lawsuit against the federal government for more law enforcement support. Despite criticism from some quarters, Noem's initiatives have found support among Republicans like House Majority Leader Will Mortenson, who has emphasized the need for border action and expressed anticipation for specific proposals from the governor during the ongoing session.

Noem's stance underscores a common concern among many state leaders regarding federal immigration policies and border management. The forthcoming developments, as the governor navigates the political and legal implications of her plans, will certainly shape the discourse on border control and immigration policy in the United States.