en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

South Dakota Enhances Internet Access with $32.4M Broadband Grants; Wireless Tower Industry Sees Consolidation

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
South Dakota Enhances Internet Access with $32.4M Broadband Grants; Wireless Tower Industry Sees Consolidation

In a bid to accelerate internet access across South Dakota, the Office of Economic Development (GOED), under the leadership of Governor Kristi Noem, has announced the final round of ConnectSD broadband grants. Three service providers are set to receive a total of $32.4 million to bolster internet connectivity for over 2,160 households, farms, and businesses. This decisive move is seen as a catalyst in the state’s broader effort to bridge the digital divide, a campaign that began in 2019.

Investments Surpassing $40.3 Million

The latest round of grants, combined with private matching funds, translates into an aggregate investment exceeding $40.3 million. The ConnectSD program has been instrumental in forming public-private partnerships with telecommunication companies. These collaborations aim to extend broadband services to regions grappling with inadequate internet coverage. The reimbursement to successful applicants will be based on actual expenses incurred.

High-Speed Fiber Internet for Rural Areas

The funded projects will propel high-speed fiber internet to rural areas around Yankton and Vermillion. They will also cover a sprawling 175 square mile area in the Black Hills, including rural parts of Spearfish, St. Onge, and Whitewood, up to the Wyoming border. This development underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring that even the most remote parts of South Dakota are digitally connected.

A Broader Effort Yielding Results

Since its initiation in 2019, the ConnectSD program has facilitated nearly 32,000 South Dakotans in gaining access to high-speed internet. It has also overseen an investment of over $300 million in the state’s broadband infrastructure through public and private funding, serving as a testament to South Dakota’s unwavering drive to keep its residents and businesses connected in an increasingly digital world.

Wireless Tower Industry Consolidation

In related news, CTI Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital, has purchased 56 towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications. This move is aimed at enhancing tower density in the region and fostering the deployment of rural 5G broadband services. It is part of the ongoing consolidation in the wireless tower industry segment, with CTI Towers and StratCap both making similar moves in acquiring tower assets. StratCap recently closed the sale of Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Fund, resulting in a 40% gain in gross asset value. The addition of these 72 towers enhances the operating scale of StratCap’s tower assets.

0
United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
46 seconds ago
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
In the world of college football recruiting, the decision of a four-star athlete can shift the balance of power. The upcoming announcement by Faletau Satuala, one of Utah’s top uncommitted recruits for the 2024 cycle, is set to do just that. Satuala, who hails from Bountiful High, will reveal his college decision at the All-American
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Two Shot in Perry, Georgia: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance
2 mins ago
Two Shot in Perry, Georgia: Urgent Appeal for Public Assistance
Solon Middle School Wrestling Coach Suspended Following Assault Charge
2 mins ago
Solon Middle School Wrestling Coach Suspended Following Assault Charge
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
1 min ago
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Kenyon Dixon: Reviving Classic R&B With 'The R&B You Love'
1 min ago
Kenyon Dixon: Reviving Classic R&B With 'The R&B You Love'
Toast Defies Shifts in Restaurant Industry, Poised to Lead Digital Revolution
1 min ago
Toast Defies Shifts in Restaurant Industry, Poised to Lead Digital Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
46 seconds
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
51 seconds
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
1 min
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
2 mins
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
2 mins
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
3 mins
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
3 mins
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
3 mins
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app