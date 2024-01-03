South Dakota Enhances Internet Access with $32.4M Broadband Grants; Wireless Tower Industry Sees Consolidation

In a bid to accelerate internet access across South Dakota, the Office of Economic Development (GOED), under the leadership of Governor Kristi Noem, has announced the final round of ConnectSD broadband grants. Three service providers are set to receive a total of $32.4 million to bolster internet connectivity for over 2,160 households, farms, and businesses. This decisive move is seen as a catalyst in the state’s broader effort to bridge the digital divide, a campaign that began in 2019.

Investments Surpassing $40.3 Million

The latest round of grants, combined with private matching funds, translates into an aggregate investment exceeding $40.3 million. The ConnectSD program has been instrumental in forming public-private partnerships with telecommunication companies. These collaborations aim to extend broadband services to regions grappling with inadequate internet coverage. The reimbursement to successful applicants will be based on actual expenses incurred.

High-Speed Fiber Internet for Rural Areas

The funded projects will propel high-speed fiber internet to rural areas around Yankton and Vermillion. They will also cover a sprawling 175 square mile area in the Black Hills, including rural parts of Spearfish, St. Onge, and Whitewood, up to the Wyoming border. This development underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring that even the most remote parts of South Dakota are digitally connected.

A Broader Effort Yielding Results

Since its initiation in 2019, the ConnectSD program has facilitated nearly 32,000 South Dakotans in gaining access to high-speed internet. It has also overseen an investment of over $300 million in the state’s broadband infrastructure through public and private funding, serving as a testament to South Dakota’s unwavering drive to keep its residents and businesses connected in an increasingly digital world.

Wireless Tower Industry Consolidation

In related news, CTI Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital, has purchased 56 towers in North Dakota from SRT Communications. This move is aimed at enhancing tower density in the region and fostering the deployment of rural 5G broadband services. It is part of the ongoing consolidation in the wireless tower industry segment, with CTI Towers and StratCap both making similar moves in acquiring tower assets. StratCap recently closed the sale of Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Fund, resulting in a 40% gain in gross asset value. The addition of these 72 towers enhances the operating scale of StratCap’s tower assets.