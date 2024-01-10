South Dakota Boosts Local Businesses with $5.6M in Loans

South Dakota is poised for a significant boost in local business growth and job creation following the approval of a substantial $5.6 million in loans by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board of Economic Development. This financial injection is projected to stimulate a collective capital investment exceeding $15.1 million, setting the stage for the creation of over 70 full-time jobs across various industries within the state.

Major Beneficiary: DeGeest Corporation

Leading the pack of beneficiaries is DeGeest Corporation, a renowned steel works manufacturing business. The company has been allocated a hefty $3.5 million REDI loan coupled with a $950,000 SD Works loan. The funds are earmarked for the acquisition of new equipment and a considerable expansion of the company's automation department, which anticipates the addition of up to 40 robots. This strategic investment is projected to catalyze the creation of 43 full-time jobs, reinforcing DeGeest's position as a major player in the manufacturing industry.

Innovation Fueled by Investment: IMP and IMP Properties

Meanwhile, Innovative Materials and Processes, Inc. (IMP) and IMP Properties, based in Rapid City, have been granted a $617,828 REDI loan and a $176,522 SD Works loan respectively. These funds are slated for building and site improvements, paving the way for new manufacturing opportunities. The resultant economic ripple effect is expected to yield 19 new full-time jobs, signaling a promising future for the manufacturing sector in Rapid City.

Support for Childcare Services: Little Learners, LLC

In a move that underscores the importance of service industries in the economic fabric of the state, Little Learners, LLC, a childcare facility in Mitchell, has been awarded a $400,000 SD Works loan. The funds will facilitate the purchase of a new building, enabling the business to broaden its service offering to include after-school childcare. This expansion is projected to spawn 14 full-time jobs, underlining the vital role that childcare services play in job creation and economic growth.

Through this financial assistance, the GOED is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to nurturing economic growth, diversifying industry sectors, and fostering job creation within South Dakota. The loans are a testament to the state's proactive approach towards supporting local businesses and driving economic development, promising a brighter future for South Dakotans.