South Dakota Black Chamber of Commerce Officially Launched: A Beacon of Support for Black Business Owners

In a momentous event held at Startup Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Black Chamber of Commerce (SDBCC) marked its official launch on February 1, 2024, with an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. The SDBCC, a beacon of support for black business owners in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, aims to promote economic empowerment and black wealth via legislation, access, and training.

Voicing the Needs of Black Businesses

Sidney Bazemore, the Communications Director of SDBCC, emphasized the pivotal role of the chamber in articulating the needs of black businesses within the community. The chamber seeks to collaborate with local city chambers in a bid to dismantle barriers to entry into the business world and to chamber membership, thereby fostering an inclusive and supportive business environment.

Financial Literacy and Growth Opportunities

Co-founder and Vice President of Finance of the SDBCC, Immanuel Bassey, underscored the critical importance of financial literacy. He envisions the creation of growth opportunities for black businesses, including forging strategic partnerships with local banks, as an essential step towards achieving the chamber's objectives.

Overcoming the 'Language Barrier'

Bazemore acknowledged the inherent challenge in tracking the number of black-owned businesses and their participation in city chambers. He pointed out that the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has merely 25% of the city's businesses registered. The SDBCC, therefore, aims to overcome this metaphorical 'language barrier' that may hinder black business owners from comprehending the benefits of chamber membership. By cataloging black businesses in the state, SDBCC intends to better assess their needs, thereby aligning its support to aid their growth.