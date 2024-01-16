South Coast Business Calls for Volunteers for its Free Tax Service Program

In an effort to provide needed support to low and moderate-income families, South Coast Business, a respected organization located in Coos Bay, is on the lookout for individuals willing to volunteer for its free tax service program. The program, known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), is sponsored by the IRS and aims to serve clients from mid-January to mid-March.

Call for Volunteers

The call for volunteers is open through December and January. The organization emphasizes that there is no requirement for previous experience in tax services, as it provides comprehensive training at no cost. The aim is to equip volunteers with the necessary knowledge and skills to offer effective assistance to clients.

Targeting Low to Moderate-Income Families

The VITA program is designed to target assistance to low to moderate-income families within Coos and Douglas County. The initiative is founded on the belief that everyone should have access to accurate tax services, and the volunteers play a crucial role in providing this much-needed help.

How to Get Involved

Individuals interested in volunteering for the VITA program can contact South Coast Business at 541-670-5054 or via email at dmcavoyscbec.org. The organization welcomes all who are willing to make a difference in their community by offering their time and skills.