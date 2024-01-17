South Carolina's Wetlands Under Threat: The Urgent Call for Protection

In the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year, the wetlands of South Carolina face the imminent danger of being filled and paved. The decision, which could potentially remove federal protections for more than 60% of the country's wetlands, has sparked an urgent call for state legislation to safeguard South Carolina's wetlands. These ecosystems, rich and abundant within the state, play an instrumental role in curbing pollution and managing flooding.

A Call for Protection

Conservationists and some state officials have raised their voices in unison, urging the Legislature to enact laws that shield the state’s wetlands from irrevocable damage. Without such legislation, South Carolina's ongoing issues with flooding could escalate dramatically. South Carolina boasts one of the highest percentages of wetlands in the Southeast, inclusive of the rare Carolina Bays and other isolated wetlands. These isolated wetlands are of significant ecological importance.

The Role of Wetlands

Wetlands serve as natural sponges, soaking up pollutants and controlling floodwaters, thereby acting as a crucial line of defense against environmental hazards. In the past, these vital ecosystems have been lost to rampant development, despite the federal Clean Water Act's attempts at providing some form of protection. However, recent Supreme Court decisions have significantly reduced the scope of which wetlands qualify for federal protection, focusing primarily on those with a clear connection to larger bodies of water.

The Road Ahead

The future of South Carolina's wetlands protection is shrouded in uncertainty. Previous attempts to implement state wetlands laws have faced resistance from farmers and developers. While the state does have some protective measures in place for coastal wetlands, they remain insufficient. The state's Office of Resilience, in its 2023 report, recommends the initiation of new legislation to regulate the alteration of isolated wetlands, thereby preserving their vital ecological functions.