South Carolina’s Sunday Liquor Sales: A New Era with Bill 4231?

South Carolina, one of the last four states that still ban bottle sales of liquor on Sundays, is witnessing a legislative push to amend its existing liquor sales law. The proposed Bill 4231 aims to modernize the state’s Prohibition-era laws and enable the sale of liquor on Sundays, a change that many local businesses ardently support.

A Call for Change

Chris Crowe, President of Burnt Church Distillery, has been vocal about his discomfort with the current law. It’s a Sunday, and he’s had to turn away customers only because of a law he considers a relic of a bygone era. The bill’s passage would enable Sunday sales at micro distilleries across the state and in specific counties that generate over a million dollars in hospitality tax. This change would occur without the need for a referendum for distilleries, a significant shift forward for many.

Support and Opposition

Ed McMullen, a former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland, is among the many who back the bill, seeing it as a necessary move to align laws with contemporary lifestyles. However, not everyone is on board. ABC liquor stores have expressed concerns that the bill could have negative repercussions for small family-owned liquor stores that traditionally close on Sundays. While ABC Liquor opposes the bill’s wider application, they do support the provision that allows micro distilleries to sell their products on Sundays, acknowledging the mutual benefits inherent in their relationship with these smaller businesses.

What’s Next?

Bill 4231 has now advanced to the House Judiciary Committee for further deliberation. If passed, it could potentially lead to over $2 million in annual state excise and sales tax revenues, a considerable economic boon. The battle is far from over, but it’s clear that the move to allow Sunday liquor sales in South Carolina has gathered significant momentum. The choice now lies with the House Judiciary Committee, and the outcome could bring about a new era in South Carolina’s liquor laws.