South Carolina's Septic Tank Policies: A Threat to Coastal Health?

The serene South Carolina coastline, cherished for its natural beauty and ecological diversity, is grappling with an emerging threat - pollution from unchecked septic tank permits. The Coastal Conservation League, along with other environmental organizations in the state, has voiced reservations about South Carolina's septic tank policies, especially their application within the coastal zone.

Questionable Permit Approvals

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the body responsible for issuing septic tank permits, has come under fire. The bone of contention lies in the issuance of permits within coastal counties without the mandatory review for consistency with the state's Coastal Zone Management Act. This act ensures due consideration of the coastal zone's unique conditions, like proximity to wildlife refuges or the Intracoastal Waterway.

A Triple Threat

The unregulated approval of septic systems in these areas poses a triple threat to coastal communities: pollution, flooding, and environmental damage. These issues are heightened by the rapid population growth in South Carolina. Of particular concern is the approval of 44 septic tank permits for the White Tract Development near Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, a decision made without public notice or review.

Calling for Legal and Policy Reforms

In response to these alarming developments, environmental organizations have taken legal action. Their intent is to compel DHEC to review septic permits for consistency with the Coastal Management Program and to increase transparency by publicly noticing septic system applications and permits within the coastal zone. They have also appealed to DHEC's board to review the decision to issue the permits for the White Tract Development.

These organizations are championing policy reforms at both local and state levels to mitigate the threat of septic tank pollution. Their mission is to ensure that the ecological value of South Carolina's coastal zone is safeguarded for future generations. As this battle unfolds, the outcome will undoubtedly have significant implications for the health of South Carolina's coast and its inhabitants.