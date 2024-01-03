South Carolina Faces Invasive Tegu Lizard Threat

In a bid to curb an impending ecological disaster, South Carolina wildlife officials have raised an alarm over the influx of the Argentine black and white tegu lizard. This invasive species, with over 100 reported sightings since August 2020, is feared to pose a significant threat to the state’s thriving ecosystem if not promptly controlled.

Impending Ecological Threat

The Argentine black and white tegu lizard, a native of South America, has already wreaked havoc in neighboring Florida and Georgia. If allowed to establish in South Carolina, the tegu could disrupt the local animal populations by preying on a wide variety of species. Furthermore, these lizards may introduce non-native parasites or pathogens, escalating the potential damage to the ecosystem.

No Evidence of Reproduction Yet

Despite the growing number of sightings, wildlife officials have not yet found any evidence of the tegus reproducing in the wild in South Carolina. This observation provides a glimmer of hope in the ongoing efforts to checkmate the proliferation of this invasive species.

Tackling the Invasion

South Carolina has initiated regulatory measures to control the spread of the tegu. These include a ban on the import and reproduction of the species, and a mandate for pet tegu owners to register and microchip them by September 2021. These measures have led to a sharp decrease in the pet trade of tegus in the state. In addition, wildlife officials are encouraging residents to report any tegu sightings promptly and have adopted the policy of euthanizing captured tegus.

Pet Trade: The Likely Culprit

The most likely source of the tegu’s presence in South Carolina is the pet trade, where these lizards were once a sought-after species due to their size and temperament. As a part of the ongoing investigation, officials are conducting necropsies on euthanized tegus to learn more about the species. They are also urging the public to assist in documenting and reporting any tegu sightings, thus bolstering the collective effort to prevent the establishment of this invasive species in South Carolina.