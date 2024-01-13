en English
South Carolina Contractor Saves Toddler’s Life in Dramatic Highway Rescue

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
South Carolina Contractor Saves Toddler’s Life in Dramatic Highway Rescue

On a routine day in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, a home contractor named Kale Till became an unexpected hero. While driving on Highway 601 to St. Matthews for a truck maintenance appointment, Till spotted a toddler, clad only in a diaper, dashing across the teeming highway and into the median.

A Dramatic Rescue

Recognizing the immediate danger, Till halted his vehicle and took swift action. The child, oblivious to the peril he was in, had darted into the path of oncoming traffic. Till’s quick decision to stop his vehicle and rescue the toddler from imminent danger averted a potential tragedy.

A Mother’s Relief

Subsequently, Till returned the child safely to his mother, who had emerged from her home in a frantic search for her son. The relief was palpable as the mother held her son, safe and sound, thanks to Till’s alertness and prompt intervention.

A Son’s Gratitude

The incident was reported by Andrew Till, Kale Till’s son, who expressed immense gratitude for his father’s quick response. Acknowledging his father’s alertness and swift action, Andrew commended the importance of his father’s intervention, which prevented a potentially tragic incident.

In a similar vein, three officers in Naperville, Illinois, jumped into a pond to rescue a toddler and two adults trapped in a car that had careened into the water. The officers broke a rear window to relieve the pressure and get the door unlocked, allowing the rescue of the baby. The child’s mother and father were in the front seat, and all of them were treated for exposure but were not seriously injured. The Naperville Police Department is planning to award all three officers with commendations, further highlighting the crucial role of quick thinking and bravery in averting potential catastrophes.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

