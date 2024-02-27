South Bend Advances Cleanup of Historic Drewrys Brewery Site for Future Redevelopment

Following a significant environmental cleanup led by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Tetra Tech Inc., South Bend officials are now focusing on further clearing the former Drewrys Brewery site. Last fall's efforts saw the removal of over 13,000 tons of demolition debris and hazardous asbestos materials, paving the way for the city's plans to demolish remaining structures and prepare the site for redevelopment. The cleanup was initiated after asbestos and toxic chemicals were discovered in the debris, a consequence of improper demolition practices by the previous owner, Steve Durkee.

Historic Cleanup Efforts

From August to November, the cleanup team worked tirelessly to remove harmful materials and dispose of them responsibly. Hazardous chemicals were sent to Ohio for testing, significantly reducing the threat to public health and the environment. The site, acquired by the City of South Bend through a tax sale, still contains physical dangers despite being free of asbestos. Officials plan to keep the iconic white silos and a concrete smokestack, which are structurally sound, while demolishing six other buildings to make room for new development.

Securing the Site

With the cleanup phase nearing completion, the focus shifts to securing the premises to prevent trespassing and ensure public safety. The South Bend Board of Public Works has called for bids to tear down the remaining structures and clear the site, emphasizing the need for fencing around the demolition zone. Despite the cleanup, the site poses risks of lacerations and impalement from exposed rebar and broken concrete, highlighting the importance of these safety measures.

Looking to the Future

The former Drewrys Brewery site, with a rich history dating back to 1868, represents a significant redevelopment opportunity for South Bend. The cleanup and demolition efforts are crucial steps toward transforming this historical site into a safe and productive area for future use. As the city looks forward, the project not only addresses immediate environmental and safety concerns but also opens the door to potential economic and community benefits, symbolizing a new chapter for an area once bustling with the beer industry's activities.