South Bay Prepares for Alert SouthBay Program Test

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
South Bay Prepares for Alert SouthBay Program Test

South Bay is set to conduct a trial run of the Alert SouthBay program, an emergency alert system, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:20 a.m. PST. The purpose of this test is to assess the system’s capacity to inform residents about various public emergencies that may include extreme weather conditions, road blockages, and missing individuals.

The Alert SouthBay Program

The Alert SouthBay Regional Alert and Warning Program typically alerts its subscribers via texts and emails. However, this upcoming test will use the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, much like an Amber Alert, and will be broadcast to all smartphones within the active cell tower range in the South Bay area. This marks the first WEA test specifically designed for South Bay.

FEMA and FCC’s Involvement

The test, slated to last approximately 30 minutes, is a joint effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). During this time frame, residents will receive a message signaling it as a test alert and directing them to the Alert SouthBay website for additional information.

The alert will be issued in both English and Spanish to ensure it reaches a broader segment of the population. The message will reassure recipients that no immediate action is required on their part.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

