South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Amidst Industry Challenges

In a stride that underscores the robustness of its financial performance, South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc., a banking force headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The payment is slated for February 28, 2024, and will be received by shareholders who have been on record as of February 14, 2024. This announcement marks the company's second consecutive cash dividend, following the inaugural disbursement during the first quarter of 2023.

Banking Amidst Challenges

In a year that has seen its fair share of banking industry challenges, South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. has continued to stand tall. The Chairman and CEO, K. Wayne Wicker, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, applauding the resilience and adaptability that have enabled this success. Wicker also took the opportunity to express gratitude for the unwavering support the company has received from its shareholders, a significant factor in its sustained progress.

A Community Banking Beacon

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is not just a registered bank holding company; it's a beacon of community banking. With a subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, the company stretches its services across coastal South Carolina through a network of twelve offices. It offers a variety of consumer and commercial banking products tailored to serve individuals, small businesses, and corporations. By doing so, it emerges as a banking institution that caters to a diverse range of financial needs and aspirations.

Transparent and Accessible

In addition to the physical services it provides, South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. maintains a website that serves as a central hub for investor-related materials. From annual meetings and quarterly earnings to reports and updates, the website provides an accessible platform for shareholders and potential investors alike. The company's commitment to transparency and compliance is further evidenced by its use of the website to disclose material non-public information and adhere to OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. The OTC Markets Group website also houses further reports and information about the company, opening up more avenues for investor engagement.