Transportation

Sound Transit Schedules Traffic Signal Installation: Potential Impact on Commuters

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Sound Transit Schedules Traffic Signal Installation: Potential Impact on Commuters

Sound Transit has announced that their contractors will commence with the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest on Wednesday, January 3. This operation will require the closure of the center turn lanes on both 44th Avenue West and Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Notwithstanding the closures, the intersection will be kept open for buses, with flaggers being deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Detours and Schedules

To mitigate the impact on drivers, detours will be provided and a map for reference has been disseminated. The work is slated to be carried out between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the proposed day. In anticipation of potential delays, commuters are being advised to leave early and allocate additional time for their travel.

Possible Changes

It is important to note that Sound Transit has indicated the dates and times for this work are subject to change. Adverse weather conditions or unforeseen complications may necessitate adjustments to the work schedule.

Additional Developments

Apart from the traffic signal installation, the Washington State Transportation Commission has also proposed an adjustment to toll rates on the I-405 express toll lanes and the State Route 167 high occupancy toll lanes. This proposal comes amidst ongoing infrastructural adjustments aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency in the area.

Transportation United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

