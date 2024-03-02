Soul Legend Fontella Bass, Voice Behind 'Rescue Me', Dies at 72 After Heart Attack

Fontella Bass, the St. Louis-born soul sensation best known for her 1965 hit 'Rescue Me', passed away at 72 due to complications from a recent heart attack, her family confirmed. Born into a musical lineage, Bass's career spanned decades, marked by her powerful voice and battles for artistic autonomy and fair compensation.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Fontella Bass was born in 1940 into a family where gospel music was a way of life. Her mother, Martha Bass, was a member of the renowned Clara Ward Singers, and her brother, David Peaston, would go on to achieve R&B success. Fontella began singing at an early age, showcasing her talent in the church choir and joining her mother on national tours. Her transition from gospel to R&B was a natural progression of her evolving musical interests, leading her to the Showboat Club's stage at 17 and eventually to Chess Records.

A Struggle for Recognition and Rights

Bass's 'Rescue Me' soared to the top of the charts, making her a household name. However, the journey was not without its challenges. Despite her success, Bass fought for recognition and compensation, leading to a reputation within the industry that she described as being seen as a 'troublemaker'. Her legal battles over royalty rights and unauthorized use of 'Rescue Me' highlighted the struggles many artists faced. Yet, these challenges did not define her career; her legacy is remembered for her indomitable spirit and remarkable talent.

Legacy and Influence

Fontella Bass's influence on soul and R&B is undeniable. 'Rescue Me' has been covered by numerous artists, underscoring its enduring appeal. Her insistence on artistic control and fair compensation paved the way for future generations in the music industry. Returning to St. Louis in the early 1970s, Bass continued to record, earning a Grammy nomination for her gospel album 'No Ways Tired'. Her powerful voice and resilient spirit remain an inspiration.

Fontella Bass's passing marks the end of an era in the soul music genre. Her contributions to music and her fight for artists' rights will not be forgotten. As the world remembers her for the iconic 'Rescue Me', her legacy as a trailblazer and a powerful female voice in the industry continues to resonate with artists and fans alike.