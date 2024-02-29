Soul Hackers 2 Exits Xbox Game Pass; Snag at Record Low Price Today

Soul Hackers 2 is bidding farewell to Xbox Game Pass, inviting gamers to seize a 70% discount on the Xbox Store, marking the game's lowest price ever. This enticing offer, valid until 9pm ET on February 29, allows players to own the game for $17.99, with the Digital Premium Edition priced at $26.99, saving buyers $63. As the RPG embarks on its departure from the service, fans face a race against time to complete the game, which demands roughly 50 to 80 hours for a thorough exploration of its content.

Soul Hackers 2 Hits Lowest-Ever Price Ahead of Xbox Game Pass Departure

As Soul Hackers 2 prepares to leave Xbox Game Pass, the platform celebrates its tenure with a significant discount, offering the Standard and Digital Premium Editions at unprecedented low prices. This sale not only commemorates the game's departure but also extends an invitation to a wider audience, including non-Xbox Game Pass members, to dive into this immersive RPG experience. Set in a cyberpunk Japan, the game features a compelling storyline where players, assuming the role of Ringo, aim to avert an apocalypse threatening humanity.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving February 29

The departure of Soul Hackers 2 signifies a recurring theme within the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, where titles are periodically phased out to make room for new additions. This cycle ensures a dynamic and evolving library, keeping subscribers engaged with a fresh roster of games. Today marks a critical moment for fans of the game, offering a last opportunity to purchase it at a significantly reduced price. Additionally, the platform hints at upcoming departures scheduled for mid-March, maintaining the anticipation and curiosity among its user base.

The strategy of offering departing Xbox Game Pass games at a discount has proven beneficial, fostering a sense of urgency and exclusivity among gamers. This practice not only enhances the appeal of the subscription service but also allows publishers like Atlus to reach a broader audience. As Soul Hackers 2 exits the platform, it leaves behind a legacy of engaging gameplay and narrative depth, setting a high bar for future RPGs in the Game Pass lineup.