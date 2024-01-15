Sotherly Hotels Inc. Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Results in March 2024

Virginia-based lodging Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Sotherly Hotels Inc., has disclosed its plan to unveil its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2023 before the market commencement on March 6, 2024. The company has also planned a conference call for investors and other interested parties on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to delve into the quarterly results.

Investor Communication

In a bid to facilitate transparency and open communication, Sotherly Hotels has made provisions for the earnings release to be accessible on the company’s website under the ‘Investors’ section, within ‘Financial Information’. Participants can join the dialogue either via a telephone call, using the provided access code, or through a live webcast available on the company’s website.

Post Call Provisions

In an effort to accommodate those unable to attend the live call, Sotherly Hotels will provide a taped rebroadcast of the call, accessible for a period of two weeks following the live conference.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Overview

Specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and rebranding of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels, Sotherly Hotels Inc. operates primarily in the Southern United States. The company’s current portfolio boasts ten hotel properties, including interests in two condominium hotels. These properties operate under various notable brands, such as those of Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in addition to independent brands.