en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

SOSi Lands Prime Contract to Bolster Intelligence Services for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
SOSi Lands Prime Contract to Bolster Intelligence Services for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa

SOS International LLC (SOSi), a leading provider of intelligence and technical support services, announced a significant milestone today. The company has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) to bolster its intelligence directorate. The contract marks an expansion of SOSi’s role in enhancing the U.S. military’s operational efficiency in Europe and Africa.

Contract Scope and Implications

The contract covers a broad spectrum of services, including multidiscipline intelligence analysis, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and integration, intelligence planning, training, and exercise support, as well as cyber network defense (CND) and systems engineering services. The deal is pivotal in ensuring reliable intelligence and technical support services amidst high operational activities and significant conflicts in the European and Levant regions.

SOSi’s Proven Track Record

Dan Robinson, the vice president of intelligence at SOSi, underscored the company’s impressive performance over the past five years. The firm has consistently delivered timely and actionable intelligence, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted service provider. SOSi boasts nearly 300 intelligence professionals, system engineers, and software developers stationed across Europe, working on crucial missions for the U.S. military and NATO.

Boosting USAREUR-AF’s Operational Efficiency

With the new contract, over 130 SOSi experts, including intelligence professionals, language experts, and security experts, will provide direct support to USAREUR-AF and its subordinate commands in various European countries. SOSi, established in 1989, is a privately owned technology and services integrator. It specializes in mission-critical engineering, intelligence, and logistics solutions for the U.S. government and manages significant programs worldwide.

0
Europe Military United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off

By BNN Correspondents

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Makes Landmark Sale in Dublin, Expanding Global Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
@Business · 20 mins
European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart

By Rizwan Shah

Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart
Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming

By Quadri Adejumo

Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming
Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature

By BNN Correspondents

Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature
Denmark’s Daredevil Prince Prepares for Kingship as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates

By Wojciech Zylm

Denmark's Daredevil Prince Prepares for Kingship as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates
Latest Headlines
World News
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
19 seconds
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
45 seconds
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
53 seconds
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
1 min
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
2 mins
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
2 mins
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
2 mins
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
3 mins
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
3 mins
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app