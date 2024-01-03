SOSi Lands Prime Contract to Bolster Intelligence Services for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa

SOS International LLC (SOSi), a leading provider of intelligence and technical support services, announced a significant milestone today. The company has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) to bolster its intelligence directorate. The contract marks an expansion of SOSi’s role in enhancing the U.S. military’s operational efficiency in Europe and Africa.

Contract Scope and Implications

The contract covers a broad spectrum of services, including multidiscipline intelligence analysis, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) planning and integration, intelligence planning, training, and exercise support, as well as cyber network defense (CND) and systems engineering services. The deal is pivotal in ensuring reliable intelligence and technical support services amidst high operational activities and significant conflicts in the European and Levant regions.

SOSi’s Proven Track Record

Dan Robinson, the vice president of intelligence at SOSi, underscored the company’s impressive performance over the past five years. The firm has consistently delivered timely and actionable intelligence, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted service provider. SOSi boasts nearly 300 intelligence professionals, system engineers, and software developers stationed across Europe, working on crucial missions for the U.S. military and NATO.

Boosting USAREUR-AF’s Operational Efficiency

With the new contract, over 130 SOSi experts, including intelligence professionals, language experts, and security experts, will provide direct support to USAREUR-AF and its subordinate commands in various European countries. SOSi, established in 1989, is a privately owned technology and services integrator. It specializes in mission-critical engineering, intelligence, and logistics solutions for the U.S. government and manages significant programs worldwide.