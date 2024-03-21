Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris Spark Romance Rumors at Ruby Rose's Magic Castle Birthday Bash

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris fueled romance speculations further with their affectionate display at Ruby Rose's 38th birthday party. Held at the enchanting Magic Castle in Los Angeles, the duo did not shy away from showing their affection, sharing kisses, and enjoying the festivities together, according to inside sources. Their public outing comes after they were first linked together in October, following their appearances at high-profile events including the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party.

Advertisment

From Friendship to Romance

The relationship between Bush, the cherished 'One Tree Hill' alum, and Harris, a retired professional soccer player, reportedly transitioned from a longstanding friendship to romance after both experienced splits from their respective partners. An insider close to both individuals revealed that their first dinner date marked the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. This transition into a romantic relationship underscores a significant moment for both, as they navigate the beginnings of this new journey together.

A Night of Magic and Celebration

Advertisment

Ruby Rose's birthday bash provided the perfect backdrop for Bush and Harris to showcase their budding relationship. The Magic Castle, known for its exclusivity and allure, was filled with magic enthusiasts and celebrities, including Bush and Harris, who seemed to effortlessly blend into the night's festive spirit. Rose's Instagram posts from the night featured the pair among the attendees, highlighting the joy and camaraderie shared among friends. Bush's sparkling pants and Harris's chic attire complemented the magical theme of the evening, making their presence all the more notable.

Looking Forward

As Bush and Harris step into the limelight as a couple, their relationship invites both support and curiosity from fans and the public alike. Their recent appearances together signal a willingness to share this new phase of their lives, albeit within the scrutiny that comes with their public personas. How they navigate this journey, balancing their private happiness with public interest, remains to be seen. Nonetheless, their affectionate display at Ruby Rose's birthday celebration hints at a promising and supportive partnership ahead.