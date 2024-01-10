en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Sony and Honda’s Afeela EV Prototype: A New Era of Interactive Technology

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Sony and Honda’s Afeela EV Prototype: A New Era of Interactive Technology

In an unprecedented collaboration, Sony and Honda are developing the Afeela EV, a prototype electric vehicle that ushers in a new era of interactive technology. The Afeela’s most intriguing feature is the ‘Media Bar’, a device that allows the car’s front bumper to display messages and images, transforming the vehicle into a mobile digital canvas.

Media Bar: A New Way to Communicate

This innovative Media Bar can handle a variety of content, from displaying the vehicle’s name to birthday greetings. Interestingly, it can also serve as an advertising platform for video games, as demonstrated in a recent video where it showcased advertisements for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Fortnite’, and ‘Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition’.

Monster View: A Game-Changing Feature

Another noteworthy feature of the Afeela EV is the ‘Monster View’. This feature projects virtual monsters onto the dashboard screen, inviting drivers to ‘catch’ them. While this introduces an element of fun and novelty, it also raises questions about the potential safety implications of such a distraction.

Feeling the Movie Magic: A Potential Distraction

The Afeela EV takes in-car entertainment to new heights, allowing passengers to watch movies on the dashboard screen. While this feature could enhance the travel experience, it could also pose significant distractions to drivers, becoming a potential safety concern.

Despite these exciting features, it’s important to remember that the Afeela is still a prototype. As such, these details are subject to change before the car’s scheduled market release in North America in 2026. Recently, Sony and Honda also announced that the Afeela will be incorporated into the video game ‘Gran Turismo 7’, offering players a virtual taste of the car’s innovative features.

0
Automotive United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
26 mins ago
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
In an unexpected turn of events, STMicroelectronics, popularly known as STM, has rolled out an extensive reorganization plan designed to streamline its structure. The shift from three product groups to two will take effect from February 5, 2024. This restructure is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company’s diverse product and
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
1 hour ago
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
1 hour ago
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
27 mins ago
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
29 mins ago
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
36 mins ago
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
1 min
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
5 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
6 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
6 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
10 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
10 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
11 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
10 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app