Sony and Honda’s Afeela EV Prototype: A New Era of Interactive Technology

In an unprecedented collaboration, Sony and Honda are developing the Afeela EV, a prototype electric vehicle that ushers in a new era of interactive technology. The Afeela’s most intriguing feature is the ‘Media Bar’, a device that allows the car’s front bumper to display messages and images, transforming the vehicle into a mobile digital canvas.

Media Bar: A New Way to Communicate

This innovative Media Bar can handle a variety of content, from displaying the vehicle’s name to birthday greetings. Interestingly, it can also serve as an advertising platform for video games, as demonstrated in a recent video where it showcased advertisements for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Fortnite’, and ‘Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition’.

Monster View: A Game-Changing Feature

Another noteworthy feature of the Afeela EV is the ‘Monster View’. This feature projects virtual monsters onto the dashboard screen, inviting drivers to ‘catch’ them. While this introduces an element of fun and novelty, it also raises questions about the potential safety implications of such a distraction.

Feeling the Movie Magic: A Potential Distraction

The Afeela EV takes in-car entertainment to new heights, allowing passengers to watch movies on the dashboard screen. While this feature could enhance the travel experience, it could also pose significant distractions to drivers, becoming a potential safety concern.

Despite these exciting features, it’s important to remember that the Afeela is still a prototype. As such, these details are subject to change before the car’s scheduled market release in North America in 2026. Recently, Sony and Honda also announced that the Afeela will be incorporated into the video game ‘Gran Turismo 7’, offering players a virtual taste of the car’s innovative features.