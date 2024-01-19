Sonoco Products Company to Unveil Q4 and Annual 2023 Results, Host Investor Day

Sonoco Products Company, a global frontrunner in sustainable packaging, has unveiled its plans to disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023 on February 14, 2024, upon the market's close. The following day, on February 15, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, the company will convene a conference call to delve into these results.

Investor Day to be Held at Convene, New York City

Alongside its earnings announcement, Sonoco has also declared its intention to host an Investor Day on February 22, 2024, at Convene, situated at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. This event will be accessible both physically and virtually, with a simultaneous webcast ensuring that those unable to attend in person can still participate.

Agenda and Accessibility

The agenda for the Investor Day includes registration and breakfast commencing at 8 AM ET, followed by the main event at 9 AM ET. This will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with the executive leadership team. A live audio webcast and supporting materials for both the earnings conference call and Investor Day will be made available on Sonoco's Investor Relations website. Replays will also be accessible following each event.

Sonoco’s Legacy and Market Position

Established in 1899, Sonoco employs approximately 22,000 individuals across more than 320 operations worldwide. The company posted net sales of approximately $7.3 billion in 2022. Sonoco's commitment to sustainable packaging has earned it recognition, ranking first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Furthermore, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies.