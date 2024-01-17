Sonoco Products Company Prepares to Announce Q4 and Annual 2023 Results, Hosts Investor Day

Sonoco Products Company, a global leader in sustainable packaging, is poised to unveil its fourth quarter and annual results for 2023 on February 14, 2024. The subsequent day, February 15, is earmarked for a conference call to dissect these results. In a further move to engage with stakeholders, Sonoco has set aside February 22, 2024 for an Investor Day

Investor Day Details

Investor Day is scheduled to occur at Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. This event is designed to be accessible to both physical attendees and online participants. It will serve as a platform for presentations and a question-and-answer session with the company's executive leadership team. Both the conference call and the Investor Day will be broadcast live online, with supporting materials and replays made available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website.

Sonoco's Legacy and Commitment

With roots tracing back to 1899, Sonoco has evolved into a major player in the packaging industry. The company reported net sales of approximately $7.3 billion in 2022, employs a global workforce of around 22,000 individuals, and oversees operation of over 320 facilities worldwide. Serving renowned global brands, Sonoco remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable packaging and enhancing life through its products.

Recognition and Accolades

Sonoco's sustainability efforts have not gone unnoticed. The company was honored by Fortune as the most admired company in the packaging sector for 2022. Furthermore, it has secured a spot on Barron's list of 100 Most Sustainable Companies for four years running, underscoring its consistent dedication to sustainability.