Automotive

Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Sonic Automotive: Strong Growth Amid Investor Skepticism

In the realm of Specialty Retail industry, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) currently stands with a notably low price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.1x, a stark contrast to the median P/S ratio of 0.4x for the industry in the United States. Despite this seemingly undervalued status, the company has been undergoing a strong growth phase, reporting a 5.8% increase in revenues last year and an impressive 48% growth over the past three years.

Projected Growth and Market Skepticism

Analysts are eyeing an annual revenue growth of 12% for the next three years for Sonic Automotive, which would outpace the industry’s projected growth rate of 6.9%. Yet, the low P/S ratio reflects a certain level of investor skepticism regarding the company’s ability to meet these future growth expectations. This could indicate that the market is not fully recognizing Sonic Automotive’s growth potential, or it may hint at underlying concerns causing investors to remain cautious.

Sonic Corp.’s Performance

In parallel, Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) has reported a low P/S ratio. The company’s quarterly earnings data revealed $0.52 earnings per share, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimates. Sonic Corp. generated $111.80 million in revenue for the quarter, despite a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company maintains an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and currently boasts a dividend yield of 1.47%. Based on earnings estimates, SONC will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.16% next year.

A Broader Perspective

Several Sonic investors have stakes in other renowned companies, including Walt Disney, Netflix, Starbucks, NVIDIA, Twitter, and Tesla. A comparative analysis between ODP and its competitors in the retail/wholesale sector, including Sonic Automotive (SAH), provides valuable insights into institutional ownership, consensus target price, media sentiment, revenue, earnings, price-to-earnings ratio, beta, net margin, return on equity, and user ratings for ODP and its competitors. Such a comprehensive view can equip investors with the necessary tools for informed decision-making.

Automotive Business United States
Nimrah Khatoon

