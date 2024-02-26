Something Corporate Reunites for 'Out of Office Tour': A Nostalgic Trip Through Cities

In a move that has sent waves of nostalgia through the music world, Something Corporate, the beloved early-2000s piano rock band, has announced their 'Out of Office Tour', marking their first full-scale tour with all original members in over two decades. This announcement comes after the band made a surprise appearance in 2022, reigniting the excitement among fans who have been yearning for a reunion. Starting on June 21 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, the tour promises to be a journey through time, covering various cities including Asbury Park, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more.

A Long-Awaited Return

Something Corporate's return to the stage is not just a tour; it's a revival of a time when their music served as the soundtrack to many of their fans' formative years. The band, known for hits like 'Punk Rock Princess' and 'I Woke Up In A Car', had briefly reunited in 2010, but this tour marks the first time in over 20 years that all original members have come together for a full tour. This reunion tour follows their participation in the When We Were Young festival and select shows last year, demonstrating the band's ongoing commitment to their fan base and the enduring appeal of their music.

Tickets and Special Performances

Tickets for the 'Out of Office Tour' will soon be available for purchase, with a fan club presale set to precede the general sale. Additionally, Something Corporate is also slated to perform on the Holiday From Real Cruise, featuring headlining sets from three of Andrew McMahon's projects along with other artists. This variety of performances showcases the band's active return to the music scene and offers fans multiple opportunities to see them live, whether on land or sea.

The Impact on Fans and the Music Scene

The announcement of Something Corporate's tour has stirred a mixture of excitement, nostalgia, and anticipation among fans and fellow musicians alike. For many, the band's music was a staple of the early 2000s, accompanying them through highs and lows. The tour not only offers fans the chance to relive those moments but also introduces a new generation to the band's impactful lyrics and memorable melodies. As the music world continues to evolve, Something Corporate's return serves as a reminder of the lasting influence of early-2000s rock and the power of music to connect people across time and space.

As the tour dates approach, fans old and new are eagerly marking their calendars, ready to experience the magic of Something Corporate live once again. With the promise of an unforgettable journey through their discography, the 'Out of Office Tour' is set to be a highlight of this year's music scene, proving that some bands, like fine wine, only get better with time.