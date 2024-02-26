Something Corporate Hits the Road Again: A Nostalgic Return After 14 Years

In a move that has sent waves through the hearts of early 2000s pop-punk fans, Something Corporate announced their long-awaited return to the stage with the 'Out of Office Tour.' This series of performances, beginning on June 21st in New York City, marks a significant moment for the band and its fans alike. For the first time in over two decades, the original quintet that once captured the essence of a generation's angst and dreams will reunite, promising an unforgettable journey through their classic catalog.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Time

With stops planned in cities like Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, the tour not only signifies a geographical sweep but also a temporal one, bridging years of longing and evolution. The announcement follows Something Corporate's spirited reunion at the When We Were Young festival and a series of select performances last year, hinting at a rekindled passion for the stage and each other. Andrew McMahon, the band's charismatic frontman, has openly shared his excitement and gratitude for the chance to reconnect with fans old and new. His words resonate with a community that has, in many ways, grown up alongside the band.

The Beat of Nostalgia

Advertisment

The 'Out of Office Tour' is more than just a series of concerts; it's a lifeline to the past for many. Something Corporate's music, characterized by its emotive piano-driven rock and earnest lyrics, has remained a comforting echo from a time filled with both turbulence and simplicity. The band's decision to embark on this tour, accompanied by all five original members, offers a rare opportunity for fans to relive those moments, now enriched by the passage of time. As tickets become available on StubHub, with prices fluctuating based on demand, the anticipation builds. This tour is a testament to the enduring connection between the band and those who've found solace in their music.

Looking Forward

Aside from the tour, Something Corporate is slated to grace the stage at the Four Chord Music Festival and McMahon's Holiday from Real Cruise, further solidifying their return to the music scene. These appearances not only offer more opportunities for fans to engage with the band but also hint at a future where Something Corporate's influence continues to evolve. While the 'Out of Office Tour' serves as a powerful reminder of the band's legacy, it also opens the door to new possibilities, challenging the narrative that reunions are mere reflections of the past.

As Andrew McMahon reflects on the journey, it's clear that this tour is as much about honoring where they've come from as it is about where they're headed. The shared excitement between the band and their fans is palpable, creating a collective anticipation for what's to come. In a world that often looks forward with apprehension, Something Corporate's reunion offers a rare moment to glance back fondly, and perhaps, to find hope in the melodies that once defined a generation.