SoMa in San Francisco Tops the List as the Most Expensive U.S. Neighborhood

In the heart of downtown San Francisco, South of Market (SoMa) now claims the title of the most expensive neighborhood in the United States according to a recent analysis by the online real estate portal, Homes.com. The study, focusing on December 2023 home listings, indicates that SoMa's cost per square foot stands at a staggering $5,415 - approximately 2,000% higher than the national average of $244.

Factors Driving San Francisco's Housing Costs

San Francisco's skyrocketing housing costs can be attributed primarily to two factors: scarcity of land and the presence of high-income professionals. The city's compact geography and the influx of high-earning tech professionals have contributed to an intense competition for living space, thereby pushing prices to extreme heights.

The Top Three Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Following SoMa, the second most expensive neighborhood is Northwest Auburn in California, with a price per square foot of $4,416. The Old Town neighborhood in Carpinteria, California, ranks third with $4,129 per square foot. The study made these determinations based on the average price per square foot and excluded areas with fewer than 10 sales in the past year.

Contrasting Real Estate Values

In sharp contrast to SoMa's soaring property values, the study found Homewood North in Pittsburgh to be the least expensive neighborhood in the United States, with a cost of just $29 per square foot. The disparity between these two extremes underscores the economic diversity within the nation's major cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Houston.

It's important to note that the study did not include data from five states: Montana, South Dakota, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Virginia.