en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Soluna’s Project Dorothy: Setting a New Standard in Green Data Centers

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Soluna’s Project Dorothy: Setting a New Standard in Green Data Centers

Soluna Holdings, Inc., a force in the green data center industry, has made an assertive environmental statement with its latest project. An independent study by REsurety revealed that the company’s Project Dorothy data center, located in Texas, is significantly more eco-friendly than traditional data centers and other cryptocurrency mining operations. The study discovered that Project Dorothy emits 18% less carbon than conventional data centers in the same region and performs almost 40% better in eco-efficiency than the average cryptocurrency mining data center.

Project Dorothy: A Green Computing Marvel

The standout environmental performance of Soluna’s Project Dorothy is largely attributed to its strategic location and innovative energy utilization. The data center is nestled in an area abundant in renewable energy, specifically wind power. Furthermore, it harnesses curtailed wind energy, which is energy that would otherwise be wasted when demand is lower than supply. This sustainable approach to energy use significantly reduces the facility’s carbon emissions.

A New Benchmark for Data Center Operations

John Belizaire, the CEO of Soluna Holdings, highlighted the success of co-location with renewable energy sites in establishing a novel standard in data center operations. His comments underline Soluna’s commitment to minimal carbon impact and efficient operations. As the demand for sustainable cryptocurrency mining and AI computing resources intensifies, Soluna’s achievement sets a compelling precedent for the industry to follow.

Transparency and Insights: The White Paper and Podcast

Soluna Holdings has not only released the encouraging results of the REsurety study but also deep-dived into the specifics through a detailed white paper on Project Dorothy’s Carbon Footprint. For those seeking a more comprehensive understanding of the project and its environmental impact, this white paper serves as an insightful resource. Additionally, the company’s Clean Integration Podcast featured a discussion on the study, offering listeners a chance to hear firsthand about Project Dorothy’s low carbon emissions and the company’s forward-thinking approach to green data center operations.

0
United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
19 seconds ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Church of the Highlands' Christmas Market Spreads Joy and Hope
57 seconds ago
Church of the Highlands' Christmas Market Spreads Joy and Hope
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
2 mins ago
Major Construction at Detroit Metro Airport to Affect Traffic Flow
PublicSquare to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference
21 seconds ago
PublicSquare to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference
False Bomb Threats Disrupt Synagogues Across San Diego
48 seconds ago
False Bomb Threats Disrupt Synagogues Across San Diego
Stanz-Troyer Rebrands as Raydia Food Group, Eyes Future Growth
50 seconds ago
Stanz-Troyer Rebrands as Raydia Food Group, Eyes Future Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
37 seconds
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
2 mins
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
2 mins
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
2 mins
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
3 mins
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
3 mins
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
3 mins
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
3 mins
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
4 mins
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
17 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app