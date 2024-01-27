Solomon Thomas Reaffirms Commitment to Florida State during Junior Day

Four-star offensive lineman recruit, Solomon Thomas, recently ventured to Tallahassee to attend Florida State's Junior Day, cementing his commitment to the program. This marked Thomas's first visit to the city since he pledged his allegiance to Florida State in December. The visit served as an opportunity for Thomas to interact closely with the coaching staff, a key part of which was his interaction with Coach Atkins.

Building Bridges

Thomas has been developing a strong relationship with Coach Atkins, one that he cherishes due to the coach's candid approach and dedication to improving his players. Atkins' coaching philosophy resonated with Thomas, who appreciates the emphasis on hard work and discipline. Thomas reiterated that Atkins' program is not for the faint-hearted; it's similar to a demanding job with high standards and rigid expectations.

Setting the Stage for Success

Thomas's visit also highlighted the proven success rate of Florida State's program. The Seminoles, with their impeccable 13-0 record, stand as a testament to the effectiveness of the coaching staff. Furthermore, Thomas's commitment adds to the growing roster of highly-rated recruits for the 2024 cohort.

Charting the Course

Thomas's reaffirmation of his commitment to Florida State comes as the recruitment drive for the 2025 class heats up. The Seminoles, known for their proactive recruitment strategy, are already in pursuit of other high-potential offensive lineman targets. Thomas's visit and ensuing reaffirmation serves as a beacon for other potential recruits, showcasing the values and benefits of joining the illustrious Florida State program.