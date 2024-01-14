en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Soldiers’ Monument in Santa Fe: Unresolved Contention and Cultural Crossroads

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
Soldiers’ Monument in Santa Fe: Unresolved Contention and Cultural Crossroads

In the heart of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a monument honoring veterans of the Civil War and wars against Native Americans has been at the center of a contentious debate since its toppling by protesters in 2020. The Soldiers’ Monument, encased in a box for four years, has sparked a city-wide call for action and resolution.

Failed Proposals and Legal Battles

A resolution proposed in March 2023 sought to reconstruct the obelisk with added historical context, but was withdrawn after facing criticism. The city council, now including members with mediation experience, is keen to find a solution that respects all cultures involved. Meanwhile, the city faces a costly lawsuit by Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, claiming the mayor violated state historic preservation rules. Despite failed mediation efforts, the trial is slated for December.

Unresolved Recommendations and Ownership Disputes

Further complicating the situation is the yearlong feedback process, the CHART report, funded by the city. The report’s recommendations, yet to be implemented, stand as another point of contention. Disagreement persists over the monument’s ownership and its future. Some suggest its relocation to the Santa Fe National Cemetery, but no consensus has been reached.

Uncertain Future for Other Monuments

As the debate rages on, other monuments in Santa Fe, including the Kit Carson obelisk and a statue commemorating Pueblo Revolt runners, face an uncertain future regarding their display and placement. The fate of these monuments, like the Soldiers’ Monument, is in limbo, reflecting the broader cultural and historical tensions that persist within the city.

0
History United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
6 mins ago
An Austrian Legacy in an Indian Village: The Haimendorfs of Marlawai
The unassuming village of Marlawai, nestled in the Jainoor mandal of the Kumurambheem Asifabad district in India, holds a rich, international heritage that transcends borders and eras. A testament to this is the enduring legacy of Austrian anthropologists Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf and his wife, Betty von Furer-Haimendorf, who have left an indelible mark on this
An Austrian Legacy in an Indian Village: The Haimendorfs of Marlawai
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
22 mins ago
The Settlers: A Stark Portrayal of Western Colonialism
New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization
30 mins ago
New Interpretations of Oracle Bone Inscriptions Shed Light on Ancient Chinese Civilization
Ancient 386-Million-Year-Old Forest Discovered Near New York City
13 mins ago
Ancient 386-Million-Year-Old Forest Discovered Near New York City
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
15 mins ago
Haunted Oceania House Transforms into Spiritual Retreat
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings
20 mins ago
Fareham Council to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Defeats
14 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Defeats
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
26 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President Amid Rising Tensions with China
100 Days of Conflict: The Israel-Hamas War's Toll on Palestinians
29 seconds
100 Days of Conflict: The Israel-Hamas War's Toll on Palestinians
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines
44 seconds
Montana Grizzlies Clinch Victory Over Northern Arizona, Dischon Thomas Shines
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
53 seconds
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
United Township Panthers Swim Team: A Season of Challenges and Growth
53 seconds
United Township Panthers Swim Team: A Season of Challenges and Growth
Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics
54 seconds
Arkansas Ranked Fourth Least Healthy State: A Closer Look at the Alarming Statistics
Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders
56 seconds
Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
1 min
Indiana Pacers Face Challenge as Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Due to Shin Soreness
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
15 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
31 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
31 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
44 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
48 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
53 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app