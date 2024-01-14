Soldiers’ Monument in Santa Fe: Unresolved Contention and Cultural Crossroads

In the heart of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a monument honoring veterans of the Civil War and wars against Native Americans has been at the center of a contentious debate since its toppling by protesters in 2020. The Soldiers’ Monument, encased in a box for four years, has sparked a city-wide call for action and resolution.

Failed Proposals and Legal Battles

A resolution proposed in March 2023 sought to reconstruct the obelisk with added historical context, but was withdrawn after facing criticism. The city council, now including members with mediation experience, is keen to find a solution that respects all cultures involved. Meanwhile, the city faces a costly lawsuit by Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, claiming the mayor violated state historic preservation rules. Despite failed mediation efforts, the trial is slated for December.

Unresolved Recommendations and Ownership Disputes

Further complicating the situation is the yearlong feedback process, the CHART report, funded by the city. The report’s recommendations, yet to be implemented, stand as another point of contention. Disagreement persists over the monument’s ownership and its future. Some suggest its relocation to the Santa Fe National Cemetery, but no consensus has been reached.

Uncertain Future for Other Monuments

As the debate rages on, other monuments in Santa Fe, including the Kit Carson obelisk and a statue commemorating Pueblo Revolt runners, face an uncertain future regarding their display and placement. The fate of these monuments, like the Soldiers’ Monument, is in limbo, reflecting the broader cultural and historical tensions that persist within the city.