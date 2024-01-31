SolaRid Secures $981K Grant: AI to Revolutionize Pest Control in Agriculture

Agtech company SolaRid, based in Clinton, has secured a significant boost in the form of a $981,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Small Business Innovation Research program. This Phase II grant aims to further the development of SolaRid's smart insect control system, a promising tool designed to help farmers efficiently tackle pest infestations, thereby reducing crop loss and minimizing pesticide waste.

Revolutionary AI-driven Pest Control

SolaRid's unique system leverages the power of artificial intelligence to identify and count pests in real time as they are trapped and imaged. The resulting data, accessible via a mobile app, provide farmers with crucial information and predictive management tools. This innovation is particularly significant considering the staggering $45 billion in damages that insects inflict on U.S. crops annually. Globally, up to 40% of crop loss, worth more than $220 billion, is attributed to insects.

Combatting Climate Change's Impact on Agriculture

As climate change is predicted to worsen this issue, the need for more targeted and waste-reducing pesticide use becomes imperative. SolaRid's system offers a solution that combines efficiency with environmental responsibility. The focus of Phase II is to enhance the system's hardware and database, a task that will be undertaken in collaboration with several research institutions.

Collaboration to Boost AI Capabilities

These institutions include the University of Arkansas, the University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health, the University of California Agricultural and Natural Resources, and the USDA Agricultural Resources Services. The objective is to improve the AI's ability to identify pests such as fall armyworms and navel orangeworms that pose a threat to a variety of important crops. Since 2019, the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Center has been a staunch supporter of SolaRid, aiding in the acquisition of a Phase I NSF grant and an SBIR award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.