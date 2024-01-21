SolarEdge Technologies Cuts 16% of Global Workforce Amid Market Challenges

SolarEdge Technologies, internationally recognized for its specialization in this field, has announced a substantial downsizing of its global workforce. Approximately 16% or around 900 employees are set to be affected by this move.

The company cites challenging market conditions and the urgent need to cut operating costs as the driving factors for this decision.

Aligning with Market Dynamics

SolarEdge's decision to reduce its workforce comes in the wake of a series of measures that the company has taken in response to current market dynamics. These include the discontinuation of manufacturing operations in Mexico, a curtailing of manufacturing capacity in China, and the termination of its light commercial vehicle e-mobility activity.

Zvi Lando, the CEO of SolarEdge, has emphasized the company's commitment to treating the departing employees with respect and gratitude, while also expressing confidence in the future growth of the solar energy market and SolarEdge's leading position in the smart energy space.

The Impact on Israel

The workforce reduction will have a significant impact on SolarEdge's Israeli base, with 550 employees in Israel set to lose their jobs. The layoffs will primarily affect the company's headquarters in Herzliya, with the rest taking place at the offices in Tziporit Park near Nof Hagalil. Despite the layoffs, SolarEdge continues to maintain its commitment to leading the renewable energy revolution and supporting its customers with innovative technology.

Adapting to Declining Demand

SolarEdge's decision to cut jobs comes at a time when demand for the company's solar power products has seen a significant decline. This decline in demand has been attributed to a decrease in residential solar adoption and the impact of California's reduction in what utilities pay for residential solar power. SolarEdge's stock has also taken a substantial hit, plummeting by 26.2% in January and nearly 70% in 2023. The company had previously revised its fourth-quarter revenue expectations in November due to weak demand for its solar inverters.

In conclusion, SolarEdge's decision to lay off a significant portion of its workforce is a reaction to tough market conditions. The company's restructuring measures, including downsizing its global workforce, discontinuing manufacturing in certain regions, and curtailing capacity in others, are aimed at aligning its cost structure with the rapidly changing market dynamics. However, despite the challenges, SolarEdge remains confident in the long-term prospects of the solar energy market and its position as a leader in the field.