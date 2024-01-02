en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Solar Advocacy Aims to Make Renewable Energy Accessible for Low-Income Households

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Solar Advocacy Aims to Make Renewable Energy Accessible for Low-Income Households

In the United States, solar advocates, both locally and nationally, are making significant strides in the bid to make solar energy more accessible to lower-income households. These initiatives, largely fueled by federal funding, aim to reduce energy costs and combat economic disparities in access to clean energy solutions. The efforts, which are in line with a broader push for increased adoption of renewable energy, underscore the growing recognition of the importance of equitable energy distribution.

Solar Advocacy in Georgia and Beyond

A new program called Georgia BRIGHT, funded by the nonprofit Capital Good Fund, is looking to lower energy bills for households earning less than $100,000 annually. The initiative, made possible by a recent law allowing nonprofits to claim a tax credit as a direct refund, is designed to make solar power more affordable and accessible. It’s currently in a pilot phase in Georgia, with ambitions of expanding nationwide. A homeowner participating in the program, David Morgan, expects to save about $100 a month on his electricity bill. Similar programs are being initiated in other states, with the Environmental Protection Agency announcing $7 billion in funding to enable low-income households to access affordable, resilient, and clean solar energy.

Accessing Solar Power in Low-Income Communities

Programs like Maryland’s FY24 Energy Efficiency Equity Grant Program and FY24 Solar Energy Equity Grant Program are providing $22.5 million in funding to help install energy efficiency and solar energy generating systems on eligible low-to-moderate income households and overburdened communities. Similarly, Ameren Missouri plans to add four solar farms capable of powering 95,000 homes. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $7 billion to fund about 60 solar energy projects in disadvantaged neighborhoods, while the Solar for All grants will fund projects ranging from $25 million to $100 million for smaller projects, and up to $400 million for larger ones. The aim is to mitigate the high energy burden that low-income households face and create equitable access to clean energy.

Renewable Energy and The Fight for Equity

These initiatives are indicative of a broader trend: the push for equity in access to renewable energy. In Colorado, information is being provided on how low-income households can make solar power more affordable by bundling it with pre-solar energy efficiency upgrades. The state’s net metering policies allow for a one-to-one credit of solar electric production against energy consumption from the grid. In Illinois, the Illinois Solar for All Program is launching initiatives to reduce barriers to participation and increase access for low-income households to the Residential Solar sub-program. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Plan also addresses the challenges faced by historically marginalized and low-income communities in accessing the benefits of solar energy, with an aim to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

0
Energy United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future Projections

By Mazhar Abbas

Electrovaya Inc. Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Carrier Global Corporation Enhances Portfolio with Viessmann Climate Solutions Acquisition

By Saboor Bayat

The Energy Transition: A Shift from Centralized Power to Prosumers

By Wojciech Zylm

Streamlining Installation of Rail-less Solar PV Systems: Challenges an ...
@Energy · 19 mins
Streamlining Installation of Rail-less Solar PV Systems: Challenges an ...
heart comment 0
SDG Namibia One Fund Invests in Landmark Green Hydrogen Project

By BNN Correspondents

SDG Namibia One Fund Invests in Landmark Green Hydrogen Project
Decoding the Structure of Solid-State Electrolytes: The Pivotal Role of Cationic Polarization

By Momen Zellmi

Decoding the Structure of Solid-State Electrolytes: The Pivotal Role of Cationic Polarization
Bangladesh’s Power Crisis: Global Garments Industry and Climate Agenda at Stake

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Power Crisis: Global Garments Industry and Climate Agenda at Stake
Michigan Heightens Efforts to Plug Orphan Wells Amid Climate Change Concerns

By Safak Costu

Michigan Heightens Efforts to Plug Orphan Wells Amid Climate Change Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
13 seconds
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
1 min
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
1 min
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
1 min
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
2 mins
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
2 mins
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
2 mins
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
2 mins
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
3 mins
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app