Software Glitch Leads to CAD Outage in Portland-Area 911 Dispatch Centers

In an unforeseen event that tested the resilience of emergency response services, four 911 dispatch centers in the Portland area faced an unexpected software glitch on Wednesday morning. The glitch occurred following routine software patching, leading to an outage in their computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems. The affected areas include Washington, Clackamas, Columbia counties, and Lake Oswego.

Operational Telephone and Radio Systems

Despite the CAD outage, it’s critical to note that the 911 telephone and radio systems remained operational. As a result, the ability to respond to emergencies was not compromised. Dispatch centers had to revert to an older, more manual CAD system, a scenario for which they were well-prepared and trained.

Implications of the Outage

The outage primarily impacts the way dispatchers input information and send it to first responders. In normal circumstances, details would be sent directly to the in-vehicle computers of responders. However, due to the outage, responders now have to rely on radio communication for these details. The glitch doesn’t affect the response time or the answering of emergency calls, which is a testament to the robustness of the emergency response system.

Monitoring and Investigation

Local 911 centers are closely monitoring the situation, especially in light of the potential increase in emergency calls due to the forecasted winter weather. Technicians are currently investigating the cause of the glitch. By Wednesday evening, the issue was still unresolved.

The Wednesday’s CAD outage underscores the importance of resilient and adaptable emergency response systems. While the glitch presented a challenging situation, the preparedness of the dispatchers and the operational telephone and radio systems ensured that the public continued to have access to emergency services.